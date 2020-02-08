Two ambulances donated

As part of its social service initiative particularly to facilitate speedy treatment during ‘golden hour’, Rotary Club of Dharwad Central on Saturday donated two hi-tech ambulances to the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate.

On Saturday, club president Kavan Deshpande, and chairman of New York-based Ravi Bhopalapur Foundation Ravi Bhopalapur handed over the keys to Police Commissioner R. Dileep and Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan.

The accident relief and cardiac care ambulances have been funded under the Rotary Foundation Humanitarian Service project and Ravi Bhopalapur Foundation.

Ms. Cholan said that there was need to improve the ambulance services so as to ensure speedy healthcare was provided to the needy immediately. Mr. Dileep thanked the club and foundation and said that the new ambulances would work round the clock.

District Rotary Governor Pranesh Jahargirdhar and other office bearers including Girish Masurkar, Dr Kavan Deshpande, Sunil Bagewadi, Dr Satish Irkal, Kiran Hiremath and others were present.