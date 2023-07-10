Two African nationals arrested for peddling drugs

July 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The North East Division police on Monday busted an inter-state drug racket and arrested two persons including a woman from Tanzania peddling drugs in the city.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police from Kothanur station caught the woman red handed aged around 30 years, and recovered MDMA pills and Marijuana worth ₹3.4 lakh from her .

The accused had come to the city on a student visa and overstayed after the expiry of her travel documents and is suspected to be peddling drugs since then.

Based on her information the police raided her house and found four more women from Tanzania who did not have any valid documents and were overstaying. The four detained women will be deported in due course while the accused peddler has been booked under NDPS Act, 1985, and also under Foreigners Act for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Sampigehalli police arrested a Nigerian national and recovered 1.4 k.g. of Marijuana and a weighing machine from the backpack he was carrying. The accused identified as Prince did not have any valid documents and was overstaying illegally. Probe revealed that he is a habitual offender involved in similar offenses and was arrested by Soladevanahalli police earlier. However he is out on bail and continued to peddle drugs, a police officer, said .

“ We have some information about the source of the drugs and investigation is on to track down others who are part of the network,” Laxmi Prasad, DCP, North East Division, said .