Two Africa returnees quarantined in Hosapete

KALABURAGI

30 November 2021 20:21 IST

Their RT-PCR tests return negative for COVID-19

Two people who returned from Guinea in West Africa, which has been hit by the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, have been quarantined in their houses in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district.

Taluk Health and Family Welfare Officer Bhaskar told a media conference in Hosapete on Tuesday that steps were taken as a precaution in view of the spread of the Omicron variant, though RT-PCR tests of the returnees returned negative for COVID-19.

“The two individuals, one is 30 and the other 35, are natives of Hosapete. They had gone to Guinea for work. After their contract expired, they came back on November 28. Both the returnees tested negative for COVID-19 on November 29. But, as a precautionary measure, we have home quarantined them for seven days as per the new guidelines in view of spread of the new COVID-19 variant. RT-PCR tests will again be conducted after their quarantine is over. Cases of the new variant are increasingly reported from neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala. Those who returned from these States should report to the authorities and follow the guidelines,” the health officer said.

To a question, Dr. Bhaskar said that the administration had taken steps to test staff of hotels and restaurants once in every 15 days.

“We are also screening schoolchildren. Spreading awareness among people and vaccination are continuously going on. As much as 82% of the people in Hosapete taluk have been given their first dose of the vaccine and 76% their second dose,” he said.