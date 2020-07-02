Karnataka

Two acres outside Bengaluru to be used for burial

Following complaints that the burial of COVID-19 patients was being carried out without following protocol even on burial grounds located closer to residential areas, Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Wednesday said that two acres of land on the city’s outskirts would be earmarked for the burial of COVID-19 patients.

Stating that it had come to his notice that protocols were not being followed while disposing off the bodies of positive patients, the Minister said action would be initiated against those who violated the rules.

A video showing healthcare workers throwing their body covers (PPEs) near the road after disposing a COVID-19 patient in a burial ground in J.C. Nagar in the city and later sipping tea emerged on Wednesday.

“It is dangerous if the used PPE kits are being disposed indiscriminately like this. As our houses are located nearby, we are at risk,” said a resident of the area.

