Two accused in robbery case test positive in Vijayapura

As many as two of the three accused in a robbery case who were arrested by the Vijayapura District Police have tested positive for COVID-19. Following confirmation of their medical status, both the accused were shifted to the designated hospital from the Central Prison here.
The police said that the three were accused in the robbery case reported in Almel Police Station limits on June 17. Later, they were taken to Sindgi taluk hospital for medical examination and COVID-19 test.
After that, on the order of a JMFC Court in Sindgi, the accused were sent to the Central Prison and kept in an isolated cell.
However, on June 19, the two accused tested positive for COVID-19. They were later shifted to the designated hospital here.
Meanwhile, swab samples of two Sub-Inspectors and 37 constables who had come in contact of the accused have been collected. These personnel are kept in institutional quarantine, sources said.
Amid this, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil directed officials in Sindgi town to sanitise the JMFC Court premises.
