ADVERTISEMENT

Two accused in Renukaswamy murder case lodged at Shivamogga Central Prison

Updated - August 29, 2024 09:40 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

Following reports of preferential treatment to actor Darshan, the accused in the case, the jail authorities decided to shift all the accused in the case to different prisons in the State, after taking the court’s permission

The Hindu Bureau

Two of the accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, were brought to Shivamogga Central Prison at Sogane from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, on Thursday, August 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of police brought Jagadish and Lakshman, the accused in the case, to Shivamogga and handed them over to officers of Shivamogga Central Prison for Men around 11.30 a.m.

Following reports of preferential treatment to actor Darshan, the accused in the case, the jail authorities decided to shift all the accused in the case to different prisons in the State, after taking the court’s permission.

R. Anitha, Chief Superintendent of Prison, told The Hindu that the two had been lodged in Kaveri block. They would be there for about one week under observation. “This is the normal procedure. Whenever we receive new inmates, they will be kept in Kaveri Block for observation before moving them to other barracks,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The central prison has an authorised capacity of 500 inmates. However, at present, there are 765 inmates in the prison, the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US