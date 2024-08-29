GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two accused in Renukaswamy murder case lodged at Shivamogga Central Prison

Following reports of preferential treatment to actor Darshan, the accused in the case, the jail authorities decided to shift all the accused in the case to different prisons in the State, after taking the court’s permission

Updated - August 29, 2024 09:40 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two of the accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, were brought to Shivamogga Central Prison at Sogane from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, on Thursday, August 29.

A team of police brought Jagadish and Lakshman, the accused in the case, to Shivamogga and handed them over to officers of Shivamogga Central Prison for Men around 11.30 a.m.

Following reports of preferential treatment to actor Darshan, the accused in the case, the jail authorities decided to shift all the accused in the case to different prisons in the State, after taking the court’s permission.

R. Anitha, Chief Superintendent of Prison, told The Hindu that the two had been lodged in Kaveri block. They would be there for about one week under observation. “This is the normal procedure. Whenever we receive new inmates, they will be kept in Kaveri Block for observation before moving them to other barracks,” she said.

The central prison has an authorised capacity of 500 inmates. However, at present, there are 765 inmates in the prison, the officer said.

