Two abandoned boxes in Shivamogga railway station trigger bomb scare

November 05, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

Two abandoned boxes on the premises of Shivamogga Railway Station on Sunday triggered a bomb scare in Shivamogga city. The police are waiting for experts from Bengaluru to examine the boxes.

The boxes were left abandoned next to the compound wall of the railway station. The autorickshaw drivers noticed them and informed the police. The boxes have been covered with gunny bags that carry the note, ‘Made in Bangaldesh’.

The police have cordoned off the area and also placed sandbags around the boxes. They examined the boxes with the help of metal detectors and the dog squad. The police said to have identified the vehicle in which the boxes were carried to the spot and dropped them.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa visited the place and informed the media that the police were taking measures to find out what was in the box and who placed it. “It is not clear who placed them or what they carry. There is reference to Bangladesh on the gunny bags”, he said.

The district police have contacted the experts in Bengaluru. The experts expected to reach the place by late evening.