Karnataka

Twitter war between Congress and BJP over relief

A day after the Centre announced relief to cyclone-ravaged West Bengal, the Opposition Congress and ruling BJP here indulged in a war of words on Twitter over the relief that Karnataka got over six years of BJP rule at the Centre.

“There is no account of PM Care Fund spent & expenditure. Why our State hasn’t received any aid so far. First answer these questions & explain to people, what Centre has done for Karnataka. Do you & your 25 MPs have any answers?” the Karnataka Congress tweeted. It said: “Is PM unquestionable? Is he above law ? Centre has betrayed the people of Karnataka since last 6 years. You shamelessly misuse law to file FIR on those questioning you!! We will fight out but you have lost out morally as you have no answers,” drawing a sharp response from the BJP.

“If you check a dictionary, you will understand difference between questioning and accusing. Are you saying that MOTHER Sonia Gandhi, prime accused in National Herald corruption case can falsely accuse PM Modi & still not be questioned,” the BJP said in its response.

It said: “For ten years, Sonia Gandhi plundered India by installing a Puppet PM & running the nation’s most corrupt government. But, according to Congress workers, MOTHER Sonia Gandhi must not be questioned. Is she above the law? Or is she the law?”

