Twin towers to come up in Bengaluru at a cost of ₹1,251 crore

The towers housing offices will be linked to 3 metro stations

The State Cabinet on Monday approved the construction of twin towers, housing government offices, at Anand Rao Circle at an estimated cost of ₹1,251 crore.

The proposed building would come up on the PWD land and is expected to provide skywalks from three metro stations located in the vicinity. It would be developed on the PPP model, with not less than 25 floors in each tower. Sources said that the PWD was working out a project to link three modern skywalks, running up to a few kilometres, to ensure access to offices for metro commuters. These skywalks would link Kempegowda metro station at Majestic, Mantri Square Sampige Road station and Vidhana Soudha metro station.

New Education Policy

Based on the recommendations of the task force of the State, the Cabinet, which met on Monday, approved the implementation of the New Education Policy.

It has decided to refer three private university bills — New Horizon University Bill, 2020, The Atria University Bill, 2020, and The Acharya University Bill, 2020 — for its sub-committee for a detailed study.

However, the Cabinet approved the University of Horticultural Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Bill, 2020, to safeguard the interest of the depositors, particularly in private limited banks. Both these would be tabled in the ongoing winter session of the State legislature.

Bhandra project

Among the major projects approved by the State cabinet is the revised detailed project report of the Upper Bhadra Project amounting to ₹21,473 crore.

The meeting presided by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa approved the establishment of Centre for Internet Ethical Things in collaboration with International Institute of Information Technology (IITB), Bengaluru, and World Economic Forum.

The cabinet reportedly granted three acres of gomala land for agricultural purposes to Nadoja Salumarada Thimmakka at Madigondanahalli village in Kuduru hobli, Magadi taluk, Ramanagaram district.

It also approved appointment of PPP concessionaires to implement the energy efficiency projects in streetlights in all urban local bodies and city corporations of the State where the estimated cost exceeds ₹10,000 crore.

The Cabinet has reportedly rejected granting permission to carrying out mining and transportation activities round the clock with respect of major minerals in the State.