Twin sisters secure identical marks in II PU exam

April 10, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

Twin sisters from Hassan have secured identical scores in II PUC examinations. Ibbani Chandra K.V. and Chukki Chandra K.V. secured 571 out of 600 in the science stream.

Interestingly, they scored identical marks (620/625) two years ago in SSLC too.

Ibbani and Chukki are daughters of Vinod Chandra, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Public Information (now on deputation to the Department of Agriculture), and Kannika. They studied at NDRK PU College in Hassan.

Both of them wish to become doctors. They are preparing for NEET. Later, they plan to take up competitive exams.