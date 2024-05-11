Twin city students perform well

Students from the twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad have performed well in the SSLC examination, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

V.S. Pillai English Meidum School, Hubballi, registered 100% passing percentage with all the 39 students clearing the examination.

JK English Medium Secondary School, Hubballi, recorded a passing percentage of 97%. Zoya Anjum M. (94.72%) topped the school followed by Megha K. and Varada Y. (93.92%) and Vaishnavi (93.76%).

Chetan Public School, Hubballi recorded 98.93% passing percentage with Kshama Javalkar (98.72%) emerging as topper for the school followed by Samapth Kumar Desai (97.92%) and Swaroopa Patil (96.48%).

Shantiniketan English Medium School, Hubballi, too recorded 97% results with Moksh Jain (96.17%), Shadam Shaikh (96%) and Moksha Bagrecha (95%) emerging as toppers for the school.

In Smt. Nirmala K. Thakkar High School, Hubballi recorded 95.51% passing with Priyanka Sanganal (98.56%) emerging as topper to the school followed by Shraddha Shettar and Aruna R. Iyer (97.76%) and Akash R. Iyer (97.44%).

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Hubballi recorded 97.80% results with Apeksha Navalgund (97.44%), Anushka Shirupali (96.64%) and Ramya Gumaste (96.16%) emerging as toppers.

In Dr. G.V. Joshi Rotary English Medium High School, Hubballi Shreya Prabhu (98.56%) emerged topper followed byVijetha Teekinavar (98.08%) and Avni Joshi (97.60%).

In Dharwad

Vidyagiri JSS Shri Manjunatheshwara English Medium School recorded cent percent results with Bhuvaneshwari Bevinakatti (98.56%), Shrusti Channappagoudar (97.60%) and Siddhant Naik (96.80%) emerging as toppers.

At Mrutyunjayanagar JSS Shri Manjunatheshwara English Medium School, which achieved 98% results, , which achieved 98% results, Sneha Hiremath (95.52%), Harishtha Hosur (95.20%) and Sohil Nadaf (92.64%) emerged toppers.

Karntaka English Medium School, Fort,secured 97.67% results with Anirwan Chaturacharimath (93.12%) emerging as topper of the school followed by Mohammed Matin Golandaz (88.16%) and Vinay Kerennavar (87.52%)

JSS Kannada Medium High School recorded 85.71% results with Sahana Angadi (92%), Vineeth Hansi (90.08%) and Vikash Savanur (87.2%) emerging as toppers.

KE Board High School registered 95.04% passing with Sadanand Deshpande (95.04%), Sumit Bhumannavar (93.12%) and Shashidhar Bhat (92.64%) emerging as toppers.

Pavan English Medium High School registered 95% results with Ankitha Hiremath (95.68%) emerging as topper followed by Abhishek Kalasad (93.76%) and Shreyank Nagnur (93.44%).

At Vidyaranna High School Vijaysingh Rajput (95.52%), Anu Jadhav (95.2%) and Ishwari Salaki (92.64%) emerged toppers.