Twin cities remember the Mahatma and ex-PM

General Manager of SWR A.K. Singh garlanding a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hubballi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The twin cities paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on Friday.

Members of various organisations and political parties lined up before the busts and statues of Gandhiji in the twin cities and paid their tributes.

Subsequently, many of them held programmes in their respective offices, and recalled their life and contributions. Functions were held at government offices too.

Meanwhile, members of various organisations offered fruits and sweets at hospitals and took up cleanliness drive at public places.

At Hubballi railway station, General Manager of South-Western Railway A.K. Gupta offered floral tributes to the newly installed statue of Gandhiji.

Mentioning about ‘Swachhata Pakwara’, he said that according to Gandhiji cleanliness was next to godliness.

Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede said Gandhiji continued to inspire mankind through his ideals of truth and nonviolence. The concluding ceremony of Fit India Freedom Run was also held at the station premises on Friday.

On the occasion, ‘Sarvodaya Park’ was inaugurated at railway colony at Keshwapur and ‘Lal Bahadur Shastri Park’ with a statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri was inaugurated at Railway Officers’ Colony. A new hall named ‘Navya’ was also opened at ‘Tamanna’, a school for differently-abled children on Friday. Members of Poor Hands celebrated Gandhi Jayanti by distributing masks at Old Hubballi.

