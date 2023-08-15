Twin cities celebrate Independence Day with fervour

August 15, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with fervour in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad on Tuesday with the tricolour being hosted on various government office premises, schools and colleges and other venues, including residential localities and commercial establishments, and various events being held as part of the national festival.

With the Union government allowing continuation of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the tricolour was seen fluttering atop various offices and houses and also in balconies of residential complexes across the twin cities.

The usual bunch of motorcyclists was also seen moving around with the national flag tied to their vehicles, while some had pillion riders waving the tricolour.

Several four-wheelers and autorickshaws too had flags mounted on them.

Abiding by the Supreme Court order, Eshwar Ullagaddi, who recently took charge as Municipal Commissioner, hoisted the national flag at the Idah Maidan with several councillors and officials joining him.

As Independence Day coincides with the birth anniversary of Sangolli Rayanna, an aide of Kittur queen Rani Chennamma who fought the Brititsh, the dignitaries then paid tributes to his statue at Brindavan Circle. Several political leaders, office-bearers of orgnaisations lined up in front of the statue to pay tributes.

In the taluk-level Independence Day celebrations at Nehru Maidan in Hubballi, Tahsildar Kalagouda Patil hoisted the tricolour in the presence of Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai, Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar and Hubballi Rural Tahsildar Prakash Nashi and others.

Mr. Patil called upon government officials and employees to work with commitment to ensure the implementation of government schemes and programmes for development.

Mr. Mahesh Tenginakai spoke on the achievements of the country in the last seven decades.

After Independence Day celebrations in their respective schools, schoolchildren proceeded to the venues of taluk and district-level celebrations at the Nehru Stadium in Hubballi and the R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad, respectively.

At both these venues, students of various schools presented lively cultural programmes and enthralled the audience.

The Independence Day celebrations began a day in advance, with various organisations holding programmes on patriotic songs on Monday evening.

On Tuesday too, similar programmes, including patriotic dance and songs, were held across various localities.

Several schools held fancy dress competitions portraying freedom fighters and historical personalities on both Monday and Tuesday.

In residential localities too, cultural programmes were organised and senior citizens and achievers were honoured.

Most of the shops and commercial establishments had draped themselves in the tricolour. Some restaurants served special menu for the day.

