ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty injured as private bus topples in Kanakapura

Published - October 20, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The site of the acccident near Kanakapura in Bengaluru on Sunday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 20 people part of a marriage party sustained injuries while others had a narrow escape when a private bus they were travelling in toppled near Sangama in Kanakapura on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured are residents of Tagadegowdana Doddi in Ramanagara and were heading to Madivala in Kanakapura to attend the wedding of one of the villager’s family members. They were travelling in two buses. One of the vehicles toppled at a curve.

Passers-by helped the trapped passengers and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. All of them are said to be out of danger.

The Kanakapura police have registered a case of accident against the driver and advised people to drive cautiously as the roads are slippery due to the rains in the last few days. The police have asked the RTO officials to report on bus condition for further investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US