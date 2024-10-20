Twenty injured as private bus topples in Kanakapura

As many as 20 people part of a marriage party sustained injuries while others had a narrow escape when a private bus they were travelling in toppled near Sangama in Kanakapura on Saturday.

The injured are residents of Tagadegowdana Doddi in Ramanagara and were heading to Madivala in Kanakapura to attend the wedding of one of the villager’s family members. They were travelling in two buses. One of the vehicles toppled at a curve.

Passers-by helped the trapped passengers and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. All of them are said to be out of danger.

The Kanakapura police have registered a case of accident against the driver and advised people to drive cautiously as the roads are slippery due to the rains in the last few days. The police have asked the RTO officials to report on bus condition for further investigation.