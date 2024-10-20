GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Twenty injured as private bus topples in Kanakapura

Published - October 20, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The site of the acccident near Kanakapura in Bengaluru on Sunday

The site of the acccident near Kanakapura in Bengaluru on Sunday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 20 people part of a marriage party sustained injuries while others had a narrow escape when a private bus they were travelling in toppled near Sangama in Kanakapura on Saturday.

The injured are residents of Tagadegowdana Doddi in Ramanagara and were heading to Madivala in Kanakapura to attend the wedding of one of the villager’s family members. They were travelling in two buses. One of the vehicles toppled at a curve.

Passers-by helped the trapped passengers and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. All of them are said to be out of danger.

The Kanakapura police have registered a case of accident against the driver and advised people to drive cautiously as the roads are slippery due to the rains in the last few days. The police have asked the RTO officials to report on bus condition for further investigation.

Published - October 20, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Roads and Rails / road transport / road safety / road accident / Bangalore / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.