Tweet that warmed JD(S) leaders’ hearts

Bengaluru

30 July 2021 01:14 IST

A tweet by Vijetha Ananth Kumar, daughter of late BJP leader H.N. Ananth Kumar, complimenting the Janata Dal (S) was lapped up by regional party leaders.

“Why Karnataka politics is really interesting? JD(S) is still a strong political force,” she tweeted on Thursday, only to draw reactions from JD(S) leaders.

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy welcomed the tweet and said it was an answer to those questioning the relevance of the regional party. Party MP Prajwal Revanna and party spokesperson T.A. Sharavana also welcomed her tweet.