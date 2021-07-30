Karnataka

Tweet that warmed JD(S) leaders’ hearts

A tweet by Vijetha Ananth Kumar, daughter of late BJP leader H.N. Ananth Kumar, complimenting the Janata Dal (S) was lapped up by regional party leaders.

“Why Karnataka politics is really interesting? JD(S) is still a strong political force,” she tweeted on Thursday, only to draw reactions from JD(S) leaders.

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy welcomed the tweet and said it was an answer to those questioning the relevance of the regional party. Party MP Prajwal Revanna and party spokesperson T.A. Sharavana also welcomed her tweet.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 1:14:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tweet-that-warmed-jds-leaders-hearts/article35618014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY