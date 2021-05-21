KarnatakaBengaluru 21 May 2021 13:49 IST
Comments
TVS Motors donates ₹1 cr., 100 oxygen concentrators
Updated: 21 May 2021 13:55 IST
Supporting the fight against COVID-19, TVS Motors donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Friday. The company also donated 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment worth ₹3 crore.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appreciated the company’s support to the government in the management of the pandemic.
V.R. Karunakara Reddy, vice-president, Corporate Relations, TVS Motors, and other representatives of the company were present.
The company had donated PPE kits and masks to the government last year too.
More In Karnataka
Read more...