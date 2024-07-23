ADVERTISEMENT

TV actor booked for assaulting wife

Published - July 23, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A Kannada TV serial actor, now working for a private firm, has been booked for allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife at his house in Vignan Nagar near HAL on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim sustained deep cut injuries on her left arm and also reportedly underwent abortion as she started bleeding. The victim, a law graduate, in her complaint to HAL police, said she met Sunny Mahipal on social media in February and the duo were in a relationship soon.

The victim got to know of her pregnancy and informed Sunny, who agreed to marry her, but later started avoiding her. He later got married to her at a temple in RT Nagar in June but continued to live separately. The victim managed to find his residential address and confronted him. During the argument that ensued, Sunny allegedly attacked her with a knife.

The victim called the police control room. Even though Hoysala patrolling vehicle visited the spot, she alleged that when she told the police that she required medical attention, the police refused to help stating they did not have woman staff. The victim managed to drive her car and reach the nearby hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused in his statement to the police alleged the victim forced him to marry her and trespassed into his house.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US