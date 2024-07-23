TV actor booked for assaulting wife

A Kannada TV serial actor, now working for a private firm, has been booked for allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife at his house in Vignan Nagar near HAL on Monday.

The victim sustained deep cut injuries on her left arm and also reportedly underwent abortion as she started bleeding. The victim, a law graduate, in her complaint to HAL police, said she met Sunny Mahipal on social media in February and the duo were in a relationship soon.

The victim got to know of her pregnancy and informed Sunny, who agreed to marry her, but later started avoiding her. He later got married to her at a temple in RT Nagar in June but continued to live separately. The victim managed to find his residential address and confronted him. During the argument that ensued, Sunny allegedly attacked her with a knife.

The victim called the police control room. Even though Hoysala patrolling vehicle visited the spot, she alleged that when she told the police that she required medical attention, the police refused to help stating they did not have woman staff. The victim managed to drive her car and reach the nearby hospital.

The accused in his statement to the police alleged the victim forced him to marry her and trespassed into his house.