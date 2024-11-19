TV actor arrested for opening fire in air

The Chandra Layout police on Tuesday arrested Kannada television actor Thandaveshwar for opening fire in the air during a heated argument with director Bharat Navunda.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Thandaveshwar under Section 109 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, for attempted murder and also under Arms Act, 1959, for deliberately using a weapon despite causing no danger. Thandaveshwar was later arrested and his licensed weapon seized for further investigations.

According to the police, the accused along with the producer visited Navunda’s office to discuss about the movie project which was put on hold for a few months. Heated arguments ensued between them following which the accused pulled out the weapon and fired in the air. A part of the ceiling was damaged.

The probe revealed that Thandaveshwar had signed up for the movie Devanampriya, directed by Navunda, two years ago. However, the duo couldn’t find a producer. Thandaveshwar offered to invest and spent ₹6 lakh. Recently, they found a Hassan-based producer who funded the movie but the shooting could not proceed. Miffed by the development, the accused went to get an update and carried the weapon. This, according to the police, was a deliberate act.

Thandaveshwar, who hails from Hassan, has acted in a television serial and a Kannada movie.