Tusks seized, three arrested

Kollegal CID Police Forest Squad arrested three people, all from Chikkamagaluru, and seized two elephant tusks from them. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The CID Police Forest Mobile Squad of Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district arrested three people, all from Chikkamagluru, and seized two elephant tusks weighing about 15.9 kg from them, on Sunday.

The arrested are Preetham K.R., 31, of Kolagame, Jagadish, 21, of Jagara, and Puneeth, 28 of Jagara in Chikkamagaluru taluk. Another accused Hemanth, 26, is still absconding. Besides the tusks, the police seized a car and three mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by PSI H. Anand Kumar, arrested the accused near Sattegala Handpost in Kollegala Rural Police station limits. They were carrying the tusks in the car. The police booked the case on Monday, as per the sections of the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972.