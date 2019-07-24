Tusker tramples forest watcher to death in Hassan

A tusker, which had been moving around Hassan town for the last month, was spotted at Javenahalli tank and nearby localities early on Tuesday. Though Forest Department officials had successfully driven it back into the forest, it trampled a forest watcher to death at Seegegudda by evening.

Anne Gowda, 53, of Lingarasanahalli in Hassan taluk, was among seven forest watchers who were driving the elephant back into the forest. At one point, it turned and attacked Anne Gowda, leaving the entire staff of the Forest Department in tears. The incident happened in Shivapura Kaval, part of Belur taluk.

Earlier, on hearing about its movements, department officials reached the spot. With the help of the local police, they drove the animal back to Seegegudda forest area. “This is the same elephant which was in town a few days ago. We have successfully driven it back into the forest area,” Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivaram Babu told The Hindu. The operation to drive the animal back began at around 3.30 a.m.

Mr. Babu had also sought permission from the department to capture the elephant. “Right now, we are driving it back to its place. However, if we get permission to capture it, we will do so,” he added. However, by evening, the tusker had trampled one of the team.More than 60 people have died in elephant attacks in the last 10 years in the district. The same elephant had killed a woman at Adaguru in Belur taluk on June 20.