Tusker that fell into tank driven into forest in Hassan

The Forest Department officials with the help of police succeeded in driving the tusker that entered the Hunasinakere tank in Hassan, Karnataka, into the forest around 11 p.m. on July 6. As many as 25 forest officers drove the animal to the Seegegudda forest about 20 km from the city.

Separated from its herd, the tusker has been roaming the villages near Hassan for the last 15 days.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner had imposed prohibitory orders in the villages around Hunasinakere to enable the operation to be conducted smoothly. Besides that, announcements were made urging the people of Hunasinakere, Shankha, Tejuru, Udduru, Koppalu villages to remain inside their houses during the operation.

The operation began around 6 p.m., and it took two hours for the officers to get the animal out of water as it was reluctant to move out.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivaram Babu told The Hindu, “We had blocked traffic on Ring Road and asked people not to come out on the streets. By the time we drove the animal back to Seegegudda forest, it was 10.30 p.m.” He instructed the field officers to keep track of the animal to ensure it did not return to the city.