Tusker takes a stroll

A lone tusker, separated from its herd, took a stroll at Channahalli in Alur taluk on Tuesday morning, leaving the residents in shock.

The elephant walked across the main street of the village. A couple of youth recorded the incident on their mobile phones till it slipped into a coffee estate nearby.

Wild elephants entering human habitat in Alur and Sakleshpur taluks have been common as more than 50 pachyderms keep moving from one place to another every day in the two taluks.

The Forest Department has set up special teams to monitor the movement of herds and caution people so that human-elephant encounter can be averted.