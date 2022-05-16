Tusker spotted at Kiruhunase village in Hassan

A wild tusker took a stroll in Kiruhunase village in Sakaleshpur taluk on Monday, leaving the residents in shock and fear.

The animal walked from one end of the village to the other, as people ran for safety. A biker ran into a house, leaving his vehicle, as he noticed the tusker coming from the opposite direction.

Many people took pictures and video clips of the elephant’s movement in the village standing on balconies. The video clips have now gone viral on social media platforms.

The Forest Department staff are appealing to the people not to step out in the evening and to be careful while travelling in the villages, where the herds have been roaming.