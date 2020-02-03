Karnataka

Tusker spotted in village tank

The wild tusker seen in Dorasamudra tank, Halebid

The wild tusker seen in Dorasamudra tank, Halebid   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Halebid, a major tourist spot in Belur taluk, were in shock on Monday morning when they spotted a wild tusker in the Dorasamudra tank in the village.

The Forest Department staff have rushed to the spot. Policemen have been deployed around the tank.

Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu, “the We will drive away the elephant back to nearby forest area in the evening. Our staff are at the spot handling the situation.”

