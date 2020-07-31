Karnataka

Tusker found dead

A wild tusker, aged about 25 years, was found dead, allegedly due to electrocution, near Emmedoddi in Kadur taluk on Friday. The elephant died after it came in contact with a live wire connected to the fence of a maize field.

Senior officers of the Forest Department visited the spot. N.H. Jagannath, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that the farmer had taken power connection to his fence illegally. “The death is due to electrocution. We have registered a case against Huliyappa Gowda, the farmer. He is absconding. We will arrest him”, he said.

