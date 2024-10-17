GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tusker found dead near Ballupete in Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan

The wild elephant is said to have died due to electrocution. Many elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakaleshpur, Belur and Alur taluks of Hassan district.

Published - October 17, 2024 10:27 am IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau

A tusker was found dead near Ballupete in Sakaleshpur talk on Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning.

The elephant, aged around 25–30, is said to have died due to electrocution. The local people who saw the carcass informed the Forest Department officials.

Sourabh Kumar, DCF of Hassan, told The Hindu that the animal was found dead close to an electric pole. “It must have died due to electrocution. It looks aged about 25 to 30 years. Veterinarians are on the way to the spot. We will know the reason for the death after the post-mortem, the officer stated.

Many elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakaleshpur, Alur and Belur taluks of Hassan districts. The repeated incidents of human-elephant conflict in the region have prompted local people to stage protests seeking capture and relocation of all elephants from the area.

October 17, 2024

