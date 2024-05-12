Tusker found dead in Chikkamagaluru

A wild tusker was found dead in an estate near Kanchinkal Durga in Doddamagaravalli panchayat of Chikkamagaluru taluk on Sunday. The animal is suspected to have died after coming into contact with a live electric wire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local people informed the police and Forest Department officials about the elephant’s death. The officials rushed to the spot. The actual reason for the elephant’s death would be known only after a post-mortem.

A week ago, on May 5, a plantation worker died in an elephant attack close to the place, where the elephant was found dead. Anand Poojari, 35, encountered the animal while he was on his way to his estate that day.

Many elephants have been roaming in parts of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. The local people have been demanding the capture and relocation of all elephants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.