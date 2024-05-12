ADVERTISEMENT

Tusker found dead in Chikkamagaluru

Published - May 12, 2024 06:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A wild tusker was found dead in an estate near Kanchinkal Durga in Doddamagaravalli panchayat of Chikkamagaluru taluk on Sunday. The animal is suspected to have died after coming into contact with a live electric wire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local people informed the police and Forest Department officials about the elephant’s death. The officials rushed to the spot. The actual reason for the elephant’s death would be known only after a post-mortem.

A week ago, on May 5, a plantation worker died in an elephant attack close to the place, where the elephant was found dead. Anand Poojari, 35, encountered the animal while he was on his way to his estate that day.

Many elephants have been roaming in parts of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. The local people have been demanding the capture and relocation of all elephants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

animal / forests

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US