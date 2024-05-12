GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tusker found dead in Chikkamagaluru

Published - May 12, 2024 06:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A wild tusker was found dead in an estate near Kanchinkal Durga in Doddamagaravalli panchayat of Chikkamagaluru taluk on Sunday. The animal is suspected to have died after coming into contact with a live electric wire.

The local people informed the police and Forest Department officials about the elephant’s death. The officials rushed to the spot. The actual reason for the elephant’s death would be known only after a post-mortem.

A week ago, on May 5, a plantation worker died in an elephant attack close to the place, where the elephant was found dead. Anand Poojari, 35, encountered the animal while he was on his way to his estate that day.

Many elephants have been roaming in parts of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. The local people have been demanding the capture and relocation of all elephants.

