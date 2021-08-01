Tusker found dead in Chikkamagaluru

Hassan

01 August 2021 14:49 IST

A tusker was found dead due to electrocution at Mallenahalli in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Sunday morning. The animal had come in contact with an electric fence, placed illegally by a farmer.

The local residents found the animal dead and informed the Forest Department officers. ACF Muddanna and others reached the spot. The officers have taken Basavaraj, owner of the land, where the elephant was found dead, into custody. An elephant had died of electrocution in the village last year.

Advertising

Advertising