Karnataka

Tusker found dead in Bandipur

A tusker was found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Friday with injuries, believed to be inflicted by another male tusker.

The carcass of the elephant was found in Hediyala sub-division of N. Begur range by the forest guards on jungle patrol. The elephant is suspected to be around 40 years old and was maimed by another tusker in a fight. Its tusks were intact and thus, foul play has been ruled out.

The authorities hived off the tusks and shifted the carcass to Srigandha Kote in Mysuru. It was buried after autopsy.


