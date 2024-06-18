Tusker falls into under-construction well, dies in Kodagu

A wild tusker fell into an under-construction ring well and met with an agonising death in the early hours of Tuesday at Palangala village in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district.

The incident took place past midnight and the elephant fell almost 20 feet with it hind portion hitting the ground and gradually sank another 6 to 8 feet before it breathed its last.

Though the Forest Department officials reached the spot on receiving the information around 2 a.m. there was little that could be done to extricate the tusker which had partially sunk into the ground and was covered with debris only with the face, trunk, and a portion of its back being visible, said N.H. Jagannath, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Virajpet.

He said the post-mortem was conducted by lowering a veterinary officer as there was no way to pull out the carcass of the elephant without damaging the agricultural land. Subsequently, the elephant, which was aged around 18 to 20, was given a burial by covering the open well with mud.

Mr. Jagannath said the incident took place on a private property and the farmer would be compensated for the loss.

