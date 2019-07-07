Tusker enters tank in Hassan town

A tusker that entered the Hunasinakere, a tank in Hassan town, kept forest staff on tenterhooks the entire day on Saturday. Separated from its herd, the tusker has been roaming the villages near Hassan for the last 15 days.

Walkers spotted the tusker near the tank around 7.30 a.m. and informed the Forest Department. By the time the staff reached the spot, the elephant had entered the tank. It settled down amid the thick green weeds, occasionally raising its trunk.

As news spread about the elephant, many people rushed to the tank and the staff, with the help of the police had to handle the crowd.

The forest staff suspect that this tusker was the one that trampled a woman to death near Adaguru in Belur taluk on June 20. Later, it was spotted near Hema Gangothri, a postgraduate centre of Mysore University, on the city’s outskirts.

The animal is believed to have entered Hassan from Bhadra forest in Chikkamagaluru. The staff have been trying to drive it back to its area. A team, led by Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivaram Babu, are camping at the spot. Preetham Gowda, Hassan MLA, also visited the spot and interacted with the officials.

Mr. Sivaram Babu told The Hindu, “It is risky to conduct an operation to drive the animal back into the forest during the day. We will wait till evening so that the number of people reduce, and we can conduct the operation without any hassles,” he said.