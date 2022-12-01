Tusker electrocuted in Tarikere taluk

December 01, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A tusker was found electrocuted at Nandibattalu in Tarikere taluk on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old animal came in contact with an electric fencing installed to protect an agricultural farm. Officers of the Forest Department reached the spot after they received information about the incident. Based on a complaint from forest officials, the Lingadahalli police have registered a case against owners of the agricultural land for putting up the electric fence.

Several parts of Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts are known for man-elephant conflicts. Recently, a woman died in an elephant attack in Mudigere taluk, forcing the department to launch an operation to capture the problematic elephants. Residents of villages affected by the elephant menace have been demanding the capture of all elephants roaming in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US