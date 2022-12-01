Tusker electrocuted in Tarikere taluk

December 01, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Hassan

A tusker was found electrocuted at Nandibattalu in Tarikere taluk on Thursday.

The 20-year-old animal came in contact with an electric fencing installed to protect an agricultural farm. Officers of the Forest Department reached the spot after they received information about the incident. Based on a complaint from forest officials, the Lingadahalli police have registered a case against owners of the agricultural land for putting up the electric fence.

Several parts of Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts are known for man-elephant conflicts. Recently, a woman died in an elephant attack in Mudigere taluk, forcing the department to launch an operation to capture the problematic elephants. Residents of villages affected by the elephant menace have been demanding the capture of all elephants roaming in the region.