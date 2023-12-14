Tusker dies of electrocution near Nagarahole

December 14, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

A male elephant died of electrocution in Anechowkur forest coming under Hunsur Wildlife Division in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The tusker, aged about 30 years, died after it came in contact with an electrified fence put up around a field belonging to one Mani, a 52-year-old resident of Marulukatte Haadi coming under Beat Number 8 in Muttur zone, according to Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harsha Kumar C.

A press release issued by the director said the elephant was electrocuted by the illegally electrified fence put up around the land and a complaint has been lodged against the land owner with the Periyapana Police for illegally electrifying the fence that resulted in the death of the elephant. The Forest Department, in its complaint, has sought action against the land owner in connection with the incident.

The ACF of Hunsur wildlife, Dayananda C., and K.E. Subramanya, RFO, Hunsur visited the spot and Chief Veterinarian Chittiyappa conducted post-mortem.

The postmortem has confirmed that the elephant died due to electrocution, the release said.

