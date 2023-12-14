GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tusker dies of electrocution near Nagarahole

December 14, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The elephant that was electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric fence near Nagarahole forests.

The elephant that was electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric fence near Nagarahole forests. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A male elephant died of electrocution in Anechowkur forest coming under Hunsur Wildlife Division in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The tusker, aged about 30 years, died after it came in contact with an electrified fence put up around a field belonging to one Mani, a 52-year-old resident of Marulukatte Haadi coming under Beat Number 8 in Muttur zone, according to Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harsha Kumar C.

A press release issued by the director said the elephant was electrocuted by the illegally electrified fence put up around the land and a complaint has been lodged against the land owner with the Periyapana Police for illegally electrifying the fence that resulted in the death of the elephant. The Forest Department, in its complaint, has sought action against the land owner in connection with the incident.

The ACF of Hunsur wildlife, Dayananda C., and K.E. Subramanya, RFO, Hunsur visited the spot and Chief Veterinarian Chittiyappa conducted post-mortem.

The postmortem has confirmed that the elephant died due to electrocution, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.