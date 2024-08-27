Tusker dies of electrocution in Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka

A tusker was found dead in an areca farm at Kolagame village in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on August 27. The animal is said to have died of electrocution.

The local people found the body of the tusker and informed officers of the Chikkamagaluru division of Forest Department. Ramesh Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Chikkamagaluru division told The Hindu that the incident occurred in Muthodi range.

“It seems the elephant pushed an areca plant, which fell on a live wire. The animal died of electrocution,” he said.

Veterinarians and electrical inspector, besides senior officers of the Forest Department, went to the spot. The veterinarians estimated the tusker’s age to be more than 40 years.

Ramesh Babu said the department would register an unnatural death report. “The elephant has long tusks. We will burn the carcass after recovering the tusks,” he said.