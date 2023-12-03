Tusker dies during capture mission in Karnataka’s Mudigere

December 03, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Shivamogga:

Shivamogga:

A tusker died during the elephant capture operation in Mudigere taluk reportedly as Forest Department officials failed to rescue the animal after shooting a tranquillizer dart on Saturday, December 2, 2023 night.

The department has launched an operation to capture and relocate trouble-causing wild elephants in Chikkamagaluru and Mudigere taluks. During the operation that continued late in the evening, the veterinarians shot the tranquillizer dart. However, it died later as the staff were making attempts to capture it for relocation.

The officers are yet to make an official statement on the issue.

