Tusker captured in Alur

:

The Forest Department staff members captured a tusker at Bembalur in Alur taluk on Saturday. The wild elephant is said to be the one which killed two plantation workers earlier this year.

With the help of eight tamed elephants, the staff members located the elephant and captured it after it was sedated. The animal would be translocated to a wildlife sanctuary after installing a radio collar on its neck so that its movements could be tracked.

The department has taken up the operation to translocate two tuskers with radio-collar and radio-collar two female elephants. A male elephant was captured on Wednesday. Two more elephants have to be captured for radio-collaring.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Conservator of Forests K.N.Basavaraj, ACF Suresh Prabhu, and other officers.