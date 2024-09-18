GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tusker Abhimanyu carries wooden replica of ‘howdah’

Published - September 18, 2024 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
People throng the procession route in Mysuru to watch the Dasara elephants led by Abhimanyu on their routine rehearsal for the Dasara finale.

People throng the procession route in Mysuru to watch the Dasara elephants led by Abhimanyu on their routine rehearsal for the Dasara finale. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Abhimanyu, the lead tusker of Dasara jumbo squad, on Wednesday carried a wooden replica of the golden howdah during the rehearsal for Jamboo Savari on the “Raja Marga” of Mysuru.

Accompanied by 13 jumbos, Abhimanyu, which carried the weight equivalent to the golden howdah, marched till Bannimantap from the palace and returned to the palace. The wooden howdah was in the custody of the Mysuru palace board and was handed over to the Forest Department for accomplishing the tasks.

The total weight carried by the tusker will be equal to that of howdah (750 kg with the cushion-like material, ropes, and sand bags also tied on the back for supporting the replica. The wooden ‘ambari’ was tied on the elephant’s back using lifting equipment at the palace. The weight gradually increased.

The rehearsal for the Jamboo Savari with the wooden replica of howdah tied on the back of Abhimanyu will continue in the coming days as well. Also, this practice will be carried out by other Dasara elephants Mahendra, Bheema, Dhananjaya, Sugreeva, and Gopi as a standby exercise.

The wooden replica of howdah was mounted on the Abhimanyu after a puja by the palace priests.

Elephants Lakshmi, Hiranya, Varalakshmi, Kanjan, Ekalavya, Bheema, Mahendra, Dhananjaya, Doddharave Lakshmi, Rohit, Gopi, Prashanth, and Sugreeva took part in the rehearsal.

Even as the festivities are only a few days away, the exercise of familiarising the elephants to the booming sound of cannon firing is expected to be done soon, with the cannons at the palace already readied for the tasks.

