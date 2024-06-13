Tusar Kanti Behera is the new director of IIHR

Scientist Tusar Kanti Behera, who has specialised in vegetable and molecular breeding, has been appointed director of the Hessarghatta-based Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR).

Dr. Behera holds a Ph.D in vegetable science from the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi. His extensive research in vegetable and molecular breeding has led to numerous significant publications and awards. Dr. Behera has been recognised with numerous awards and honours, including the Hari Krishna Shastri Memorial Award, the Best Teacher Award in Higher Education and the Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowship.