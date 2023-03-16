HamberMenu
Turahalli forest forest: Extent of damage to be ascertained

March 16, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The fire at Turahalli forest in Bengaluru.

The fire at Turahalli forest in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest fires that have been ravaging different parts of the State for over a month now have struck Bengaluru as well. A fire was reported at the Turahalli forest on Wednesday.

“The fire broke out at 6.45 p.m. in a hillock area. We sought the help of the fire services personnel. The fire was contained and the situation is under control,” said B. Govindraju, Range Forest Officer, Kagallipura. “We cannot say what caused the fire. We also do not know the extent of damage the fire has caused as it occurred in the evening and it is too dark to ascertain the damage,” he added.

Forest fires have been occurring across the State in the last month or so with more than 2,000 incidents recorded in the recent past.

