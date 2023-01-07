Tur dal rates likely to rise as downpour and wilt claim crops in cultivation districts of Karnataka

January 07, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Kalaburagi/Bengaluru

The pockets of consumers might get pinched in the upcoming weeks as incessant rains and wilt disease have caused crop loss of red gram or tur dal in major cultivation areas including Kalaburagi which is known as the tur dal bowl of Karnataka, Bidar and Yadgir districts. Although stable at ₹105-110 right now, the traders said that the prices might go up by 20% after Sankranti festival which is on January 15. According to them, both quality and quantity of the gram has been affected at markets.

Second blow of the season

Disturbing scenes of red gram crop standing dried up on vast tracts of agricultural fields owing to the wilt disease could be seen everywhere across the rural areas in these three districts. The crop, which looked healthy till the flowering stage, caught the disease at the time of pod-setting. The farmers, who were expecting good yields and clearing their previous debts, put all efforts, including frequent spraying of pesticides, in their desperate bid to save the crop. However, their relentless efforts went in vain.

This is the second blow that growers of red gram in these three districts received during the season. The crop was cultivated on over 4.8 lakh hectares in Kalaburagi district, of which 1.8 lakh hectares were washed away due to the heavy rains in August-September last year. Now, as per an estimation of the Agriculture Department, the crop on around 69,000 hectares has been destroyed owing to wilt disease.

Moisture and smaller size affect quality

The traders in Bengaluru reported that they had heard that there was a crop delay of 1-1.5 months this time and there is a collective crop damage of at least 25%. The delay in arrival of tur from other States like Maharashtra has added to the supply crunch.

“By this time, usually we would have at least 10-12 varieties on the shelves, but this time we do not even have one or two varieties. The arrivals are less and traders are not satisfied with the quality,” said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, Vice President FKCCI and a food grain merchant.

He added that while the price of tur usually goes down during the season, this time it might not be a possibility. “Price escalation might happen any day. If the gram is not thicker in size, the quality is affected and then we might have to rely on imported stock. However, these varieties will neither have aroma nor taste.”

Currently, the prices have remained stable as the gram from previous season is still selling in the markets. Another problem the traders have noticed this year is that of excessive moisture in the dal. “There is somewhat a decent amount of arrivals, but there is too much moisture. It will not be good for cooking and no one would like to buy it. Everyone asks for dry dal,” said a trader of Bangalore Traders in Yeshwantpur.

Widespread protests for compensation

The crop destruction triggered widespread protests across the three districts. Farmers taking to the streets at taluk centres and district headquarters demanding proper compensation for the destroyed crop, has been the order of the day for the last couple of months. Some of the growers even went to Belagavi with the samples of destroyed crop and staged demonstrations outside Suvarna Vidhana Soudha where the winter session of the State Legislature was underway. However, their agitation caught little attention from the legislators.

The desperate farmers have now called Kalaburagi Bandh to be observed on January 17 to draw the attention of the State government.