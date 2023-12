December 03, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Belagavi

Asif (Raju) Sait, MLA, felicitated L&T engineers Daudip Kanra and Balachandra Kilari who had served as robotic camera operation engineers in the recent Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation in Belagavi on Sunday.

These two officers are working on the round the clock water supply scheme in Belagavi. They were deputed to the crisis site by their company. They have done an exemplary service, Mr. Sait said.