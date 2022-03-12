Tunnel in Yettinahole collapses, two families shifted

:

A portion of the underground tunnel, being constructed at Hebbanahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk, as part of the Yettinahole project, has collapsed leaving the people residing nearby worried.

The incident has affected two houses in the village. The engineers of the project, who analysed the impact of the collapse, have taken steps for shifting those residing in two houses close to the tunnel. A few more families in the locality are worried about safety of their houses.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R.Girish, on Friday, told the media that that 1.12 km long tunnel was being constructed in the village. The construction of the tunnel 700 mtrs from one end and another 150 mtrs from the other end had been completed. “It has been noticed that a portion had been collapsing. The engineers consulted the experts at the National Institute of Technology at Suratkal. A team visited the spot and gave a report that the tunnel was not feasible in that particular stretch, where it has collapsed. The engineers have decided to have a layer of concrete”, the DC said.

Further, he said that two families who were affected had been shifted. As of now, they had been paid compensation through the contractors of the project.