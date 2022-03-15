Tungarati in Harihar next month

The third Tungarati programme will be held in Harihar of Davangere district on April 7 and 8. A huge cultural procession from Harihareshwara Temple has been planned as part of the annual event.

Speaking at a Sadbhavana Habba (Festival of Harmony) organised at Puynakoti Math at Kodiyal Hospet near Harihar recently, Sri Balayogi Jagadishwar Swami said that the two-day event will be held in the presence of the seer of Rambhapuri Peetha Sri Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami.

Emphasising the need for being cautious against vested interests that were trying to create unrest in society on the basis of caste, religion, language and regionalism, the swami said that the festival will be held with the involvement of people from all communities. And, several religious leaders and political leaders are expected to participate in it.

On the occasion, publicity material pertaining to the event were released.